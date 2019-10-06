Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

TOWIE is a programme pretty much full of surprises. If one couple isn’t arguing another will be getting together and there are more on-off relationships than you could shake a stick at.

The longer the ITV series plays out it’s starting to look like everyone’s dated everyone and the love triangles are still continuing in 2019.

Series 25 is in full swing in October 2019 and as the cast headed out to Marbella, an ex-cast member was tying the knot.

So, who is Kate Wright’s ex from TOWIE? Let’s take a look…

TOWIE: Who is Kate Wright’s ex?

Kate Wright joined TOWIE in 2015. Her then-boyfriend Dan Edgar also joined the show in the same year.

In 2019 Dan is still a cast member on the show alongside his best friend James ‘Diags’ Bennewith.

Dan and Kate were together for 4 years, however, their tumultuous relationship played out on screen and they broke up in 2016 and Kate left TOWIE in 2017.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand

Kate left TOWIE after series 20 as she began dating Rio Ferdinand.

The pair later became an official couple and got engaged on top of a skyscraper in Abu Dhabi in 2018 with Rio’s children as witnesses.

Now, in 2o19 Rio and Kate are officially a married couple as they tied the knot on September 27th 2019 in Turkey.

Who is Dan Edgar dating now?

While Kate and Rio skip off into the sunset, back in Essex Dan is still up to his old tricks.

Dan went on to date a number of different women on TOWIE following his split from Kate.

He did try to win Kate back in and amongst all of their fallings-out with a rendition of ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ by The Righteous Brothers.

But that’s probably the most romantic we’ve seen the 29-year-old get.

Series 25 of the show hasn’t exactly been the best for Dan after he pied off Chloe Sims for his ex Amber Turner.

Dan and Amber are an official couple in 2019. However, there’s still tension visible on-screen as there are clearly trust issues from Amber’s point of view.

