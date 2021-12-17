









Project Runway kicked off its 19th season on October 14th, 2021. The competition series is well-underway in December and the contestants are doing all they can each week to impress judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell – as well as each week’s guest judge.

The Bravo show has encountered a fair deal of changes over the past few years with Timm Gunn and Heidi Klum stepping down and Christian Siriano and Karlie Kloss taking over. However, Christian is hosting this year’s series alone and Karlie is set to make the odd appearance. As the competition rolls on, the pressure is on for the designers, so let’s take a look at who went home on Project Runway season 19 episode 9 and who is left in the contest.

Project Runway | First Look at Season 19 | Bravo BridTV 4586 Project Runway | First Look at Season 19 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kcrgRZc9Jhc/hqdefault.jpg 854365 854365 center 22403

Who went home on Project Runway season 19 episode 9?

Project Runway season 19 episode 9 saw the designers faced with the challenge of creating a look from unconventional materials. It was Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste who was voted off the show in episode 9.

Speaking of his elimination on the after show, Prajjé said that he didn’t think that his look was the worst one.

He also said that he respected the judges’ decision and left the competition with pride.

Giving his take on who he thinks could win the show, Prajjé said that Shantall, Anna and Aaron are in his “top three” and that he thinks Shantall could be this year’s champion.

Read More: Where is Project Runway filmed in 2021? Bravo show locations explored

Project Runway: Who is left?

Since Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste was voted off Project Runway on the December 16th episode, let’s take a look at who is left in the competition.

The following contestants are continuing in the competition as of December 16th’s episode:

Aaron Michael

Anna Yinan Zhou

Chasity Sereal

Kristina Kharlashkina

Bones Jones

Coral Castillo

Shantall Lacayo

When is the season 19 finale?

Project Runway seasons are usually made up of 14 episodes, so there are still many more challenges to come from season 19.

Episode 10 of this series will continue after Christmas and New Year on January 6th, 2022.

It’s likely that the season 19 finale could air on February 3rd, 2022.

See Also: What happened to Karlie Kloss on Project Runway, where is she now?

Unconventional Challenge 🖤🖤🖤 @BravoTV 🖤🖤🖤 @RealGDT sorry to tag you I’d love to make the wardrobe for one of your films ✨✨⚡️✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/d5iUBtFfwa — CORAL CASTILLO (@ccc_coral) December 17, 2021

WATCH PROJECT RUNWAY THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK