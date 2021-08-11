Who went to the hideaway on Love Island USA season 3? Olivia and Korey aren't the first couple











Love Island USA season 3 is well underway in August 2021. The dating show has had viewers hooked as the recouplings and challenges air each episode. The season has been filled with shocks and surprises, Olivia and Korey’s coupling being on of them for Love Island fans…

The Love Island hideaway is the only place Islanders can go to get some alone time as couples. Some Twitter users seem to be confused at the series’ little usage of the hideaway, but it turns out that some couples may have been in there and vewiers didn’t know! Here’s a look at who went to the hideaway on Love Island USA season 3.

Who went to the hideaway on Love Island USA season 3?

So far, the couples that have been in the Love Island hideaway include Kyra and Will and Olvia and Korey.

Love Island USA episodes haven’t been showing any hideaway content as there’s a separate “Too Spicy for TV Exclusive Episodes” section available to watch online. The episodes can be found on the Paramount Plus website rather than CBS.

Some Twitter users were confused that the show has been separated into “safe for TV” and “too spicy for TV”.

When did Kyra and Will go into the hideaway?

Kyra and Will spent a night in the hideaway during the season in the episode which aired on July 13th.

However, their hideaway experience wasn’t shown as a part of the main Love Island episode.

Korey and Olivia also went into the hideaway during a Paramount Plus exclusive episode which aired August 9th.

Love Island USA: Twitter reacts to Korey and Olivia’s relationship

Korey and Olivia got to spend the night together with some privacy during season 3. However, many viewers of the show weren’t buying their relationship: “I’m sorry but Korey and Olivia going to the hideaway makes me so uncomfy they have zero chemistry.“

One person Tweeted: “I’m not liking Korey and Olivia, it feels so awkward“.

Another said: “Korey doesn’t believe Olivia is acting her ass off for an Emmy. But he still didn’t want to bone in the hideaway….“.

