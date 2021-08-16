Who won Battle on the Beach? Meet the winning HGTV design duo!











Filmed on the sunny beaches in Alabama, Battle on the Beach follows flippers renovating identical beachfront properties. So, who won?

Mentoring them through this process are Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington, and Restaurant Impossible star, Taniya Nayak.

The team that adds the highest amount of value to their property takes home the $50,000 prize to use towards their next flip.

The competition is judged by Holmes and Holmes star, Mike Holmes and Good Bones star, Mina Starsiak Hawk. But who did they crown the winner?

Who were the 2021 contestants?

The three couples who competed against each other on the 2021 show are:

Kerry Harvick and her husband David Kersh

Josh and Shonnie Thomas

Darryl and Sunjay Williams

Each team had a budget of $75,000 dollars to use for their project.

It was close, and many viewers were rooting for the other two pairs, but the decision finally came down to just one design duo.

I really liked the winner house and team on Battle on the beach. I think everyone put an insane amount of work into their houses but I’m happy the house won I liked the most!!! Congratulations Kerry & David!!#battleonthebeach #HGTV 🎉 — Viktoria (@Viktoria30067) August 16, 2021

Who won Battle on the Beach?

Kerry Harvick Kersh and David Kersh.

Throughout the show, the pair have showcased some amazing renovations, from kitchen to bathroom refurbs.

So, it’s no surprise they took home the $50,000 dollar prize!

Some of the couple’s designs included a children’s pier-themed room, as well as a tiled bathroom, including a vanity made of salvaged wood.

One impressive room included a hanging bed, adding to the winning couple’s ability to transform a room and make it unique.

Hurray Congratulations #TeamTaniya Way to go David and Kerry.👏🏽 #BattleOnTheBeach — LisaB F.A.B. (@LisaBFAB) August 16, 2021

BOTB: Who are Kerry and David?

Kerry and David are the owners of Kersh Real Estate, which is a real estate firm located in Texas.

Their company provides various real estate services and claims their consumers will find value during the buying and selling process.

They have been married since 23rd May 2009, and the couple shares two children, a son named Slade and a daughter named Sienna.

