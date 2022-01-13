Who won at Daytona in 2021 out of the two Cheer teams competing?











Hit Netflix series Cheer is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The show follows the Navarro College Cheer team and their rivals, Trinity Valley Community College, as they train hard in the lead up to the 2021 Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach.

Coach Monica and OG’s of the show such as Morgan Simianer are back for season 2 along with some newbies including Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap and Gillian Rupert. Cheer season 2 dropped on Netflix on January 12th, 2022. So, let’s take a look at who won at Daytona in 2021.

Cheer: Who won at Daytona in 2021?

Despite both teams practising for months in the lead up to the 2021 NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, of course, only one cheer squad could win the competition.

It was Trinity Valley Community College’s cheer team who took home the crown in April 2021.

Navarro College’s cheer squad placed second in the annual contest.

Daytona 2021 cheer scores explored

Navarro College’s Cheer squad were hoping to get their 15th title in 2021 as well as their third win since 2018. However, their dreams were crushed as Coach Vontae Johnson’s team, stole the top spot.

As per Varsity in April 2021, the scores were close. Trinity Valley Community College scored 98.2292 and Navarro College scored 98.0708.

The two teams had a score difference of 0.1584.

Judging by Cheer season 2 episode 9, Navarro College was clearly distraught to have put in all that work to lose, but TVCC were overjoyed with their victory.

Can I join one of the teams on Cheer?

The NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships are set to take place again at Daytona Beach, Florida in April 2022.

For anyone who wants to try out to become a cheer team member with the Navarro Bulldogs, head over to their website here where they list all of the try-out dates. They’re currently looking for people to join the 2022-2023 Navarro College Cheerleading Program.

For those wanting to join the 12-time national champion Cardinal cheer squad at TVCC, you can head over to their website, too, here.

