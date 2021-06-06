Who won The Masked Dancer 2021? Scarecrow, Zip, Squirrel and Carwash unveiled!











Who won The Masked Dancer 2021? The ITV competition came to an end on June 5th and the show’s winner was announced. Here’s a look at what happened during the final, who all of the finalists were and whether Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite really are related.

The Masked Dancer was launched in 2021 following the success of The Masked Singer. The show sees celebrities dress up in head-to-toe costumes and a star-studded panel have to try and guess who’s behind the ‘mask’. From Jordan Banjo dressed up as a viper to Dita Von Teese donning a beetroot costume, the series gives ITV viewers something they’ve never seen before.

Who were The Masked Dancer 2021 finalists?

The Masked Dancer 2021 finalists included the Scarecrow, Zip, Squirrel and Carwash.

As the final revealed, the people underneath the extravagant costumes were Louis Smith, Bonnie Langford, Howard Donald and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Howard Donald (Zip) performed to Rick James’ Super Freak, Bonnie Langford (Squirrel) danced to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off and Bang Bang by Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Tamzin Outhwaite (Scarecrow) danced out the competition to The Greatest Showman’s Come Alive.

Who won The Masked Dancer 2021?

Dressed as a carwash and dancing his way to success was Olympic gymnast Louis Smith! Louis danced out of the contest to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem.

Louis took to Instagram following his win and wrote: “Literally had the most amazing and fun time dancing for you guys at home.“

Louis’ win may not be much of a surprise to his fans as he also won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 alongside partner Flavia Cacace.

Speaking of his win, Louis said during the episode that he took part in the show because he “wanted to put smiles on peoples’ faces following the last year“, given the pandemic.

Are Tamzin Outhwaite and Holly Willoughby related?

During The Masked Dancer finale, Holly Willoughby said that she and Scarecrow Tamzin Outhwaite were “practically related“.

She added: “My husband’s mum and Tam’s mum were sisters so we’re like cousins-in-law, so we’re practically related“.

So, as it turns out, Tamzin and Holly aren’t related by blood. But, they are family by law, they also added that they spend family Boxing Days together!

