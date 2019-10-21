Who's in the True Love or True Lies 2019 cast? Meet the couples - Kory and Emily to Shadia and Alice!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s time to clear the evening schedule as series 2 of MTV’s True Love or True Lies? is officially here.

Kicking off from October 21st 2019, the show is set to be better than ever before.

It’s the programme where everyone can play along. Eight new couples are set to enter an idyllic mansion in Malta. And with Dani Dyer as host and a prize fund that could increase over the course of the show, what could go wrong?

Without further adieu, let’s meet the True Love or True Lies 2019 cast!

True Love or True Lies 2019 cast: Charlie and Chloe

Charlie and Chloe became best friends after meeting in a club toilet in Glasgow, Scotland.

Since then Charlie transitioned from female to male and in September 2018 the friends became a couple.

Chloe said she was shocked when she realised how “fit” she found him after Charlie’s transition.

Declan and Bernadette

This True Love or True Lies? couple hails from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Declan and Bernadette have been together a year and a half and have had their fair share of life events to deal with as a couple.

Bernadette was sadly diagnosed with cancer last year, which resulted in her having to have her leg amputated. Thankfully, Bernadette has since had the all-clear.

Jack and Eliza

What would a reality TV show without at least one contestant from Essex? This pair hails from Essex and have been together for over a year and a half.

Like most couples, 23 year-olds Jack and Eliza tend to bicker a lot.

They don’t live together so the competition could throw a spanner into the works being around each other all the time!

True Love or True Lies 2019 cast: Kory and Emily

The next True Love or True Lies? couple has come a bit further than Essex for the show as they hail from Australia.

Kory and Emily have only been together for four months, so they may be new to their relationship but they’re not new to reality TV.

Both Kory and Emily have appeared on shows before with Kory on Australian Love Island in 2018 and Emily winning Beauty And The Geek in 2013.

Emily, 25, and Kory, 29 describe themselves as “massively competitive” so we can say they’re definitely a couple to look out for.

Poppy and Parissa

Northerners Poppy and Parisa are next up on the list. Poppy is 21 years old and hails from Nottingham while her girlfriend Parisa is 25 and comes from Margate.

After getting chatting on social media, the pair have now been together for around two years.

In ordinary life, Poppy and Parissa already have their relationship questioned. They say when they go out on the town, a lot of lads don’t believe they are a couple.

Well, get ready for some more questions, girls!

True Love or True Lies 2019 cast: Scott and Ryan

Taking things a little further north, let’s get to know Scottish couple Scott and Ryan.

Ryan and Scott attended the same school but didn’t hit it off until they met years later at their local gym.

Since they found that spark in the gym six years ago, the two are now in a long term relationship!

Shadia and Alice

Shadia and Alice met at work and have now been together for over three years.

The two are in it to win it, and have a pre-determined strategy for True Love or True Lies?.

They said: “Our tactics are simple, listen more than you talk and soon the liars start to show.”

Timothie & Mahatma

The final couple heading into the True Love or True Lies mansion share a common love for drag. They met on the drag scene with Timothie’s drag persona as Grace Shush and Mahatma’s Mahatma Khandi.

Timothie identifies as trans-non-binary and goes by the pronouns them and they. The pair also knew of each other before getting into a relationship as Timothie was previously with Mahatma’s flatmate.

