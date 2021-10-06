Who's who in the Baking Impossible cast? Meet the Netflix contestants











Baking Impossible is a brand new Netflix series in 2021. If reality TV lovers thought they’d seen all they could in the world of baking – think again because Baking Impossible sees all kinds of creations conjured up.

From sushi-themed chocolate creations to fantasy boats featuring dragons with wings that open up 180 degrees, there’s no end of imagination on Baking Impossible. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix show and meet the Baking Impossible cast and judges.

Screenshot: Baking Impossible – Netflix

What is Netflix’s Baking Impossible?

Baking Impossible is a brand new Netflix series which is set to release new episodes each week.

The competition isn’t just about baking but also building and engineering. The show’s host leads into the show with: “Science has never tasted so sweet…“

The best bakers and engineers from all over the USA are competing for $100,000 and the title of World’s best bakin-eers.

Read More: Where is Down Hall Hotel? Bake Off location explored

Who are the Baking Impossible judges?

Andrew Smyth is one of the Bakeneering judges on the Netflix series along with chef and bakery owner Joanne Chang and Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi.

If Andrew looks incredibly familiar, it’ll probably be because he was a contestant on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off series 7 in 2016!

Justin Willman hosts Baking Impossible and viewers may have seen him before on Netflix show Magic for Humans.

Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 4826 Baking Impossible Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Dn5UhUMCSz0/hqdefault.jpg 860269 860269 center 22403

Meet the Baking Impossible cast

Baking Impossible sees nine teams ready to battle it out for a $100k prize. The teams are made up of one baker and one engineer who haven’t ever met before – they’ve just been paired together for the competition!

The pairings are as follows:

Mario and Joey (@joey.cupcakes43)

Sierra and Edwin

Cindy and Taylor

Steve and Renee

Brandi and Menuka

Sara and Rodolfo

Nina and Hannah

Vanessa and Shanice (@vanessalbarcelo)

Randi and Jacob

Each episode one of the teams will be voted off and the remaining pairs will continue to move onto the next stage.

See Also: Halloween Baking Championship: Cast, judges & host

WATCH BAKING IMPOSSIBLE ON NETFLIX.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK