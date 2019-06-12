Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Aside from the chance of winning £50,000 cold hard cash, becoming a bit of a celeb and securing a few good TV jobs, many contestants enter ITV’s Love Island to genuinely find love.

It’s hard to believe, we know. But sometimes the connection between the twenty-somethings is so real that they can’t help but fall for one another.

Love Island series 5 saw beautician Amber Gill and firefighter Michael Griffiths hit it off in episode 8.

The pair are ridiculously good-looking and seem to really like each other, but what on earth happened with Amber and Michael’s first kiss?

Amber and Michael Love Island: Kiss

Episode 8 of Love Island promised everything that viewers had been waiting for – well we thought, anyway.

The episode snippet showed Amber and Michael leaning in the for their first kiss but what unfolded on screen was a far cry from the stuff fairytales are made of,

Michael made the effort of taking Amber up to the terrace to have a one-to-one chat and things just got very uncomfortable from there.

KISS HIM AMBER, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD KISS HIM!! #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2019

Why was their kiss so awkward?

Michael and Amber sat down in what could be one of the most romantic settings in the villa.

However, all of hunky Michael’s moves looked to be pointless as Amber got so shy at the situation.

Let’s just say if she was a snail she’d be hiding right up in that shell…

After pretty much declaring his love for stunning Amber, Michael was utterly pied!

Micheal said that he really liked Amber and wanted to show her that he did. But he leaned in for a smooch for Amber to actually lean away from him and decline the kiss.

Twitter was left horrified at Micheal’s pie but Amber did later reveal her reasoning.

Amber and Michael finally have their first kiss

In a separate clip away from all the awkwardness with Michael, Amber said that she wasn’t prepared for the kiss and had been drinking a lot of cola.

Amber gets a ten out of ten for hygiene but would we have turned down a kiss from a hot fireman over a bit of furry tongue? Certainly not!

All in all, we’re thankful that what looks like a genuine romance has started developing on Love Island and as people are saying on Twitter, it looks like Michael’s bringing out a whole new side of Amber that we hadn’t seen before!

It turns out a bit of mouthwash can work wonders!

Watching the Amber's cold heart melt as she kisses Michael #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TndBFR07xk — amber (@iguessikstuff) June 11, 2019

