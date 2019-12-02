Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity is well underway in December 2019, series 19 of the show kicked off from November 17th on ITV. The brand new series sees some ultra-famous celebs in the Jungle including Caitlyn Jenner, James Haskell, Roman Kemp and more.

There was a lot going on in camp on Sunday, December 1st 2019, including Ian Wright’s MBE taking on a whole new meaning. Eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot something different about the I’m A Celebrity presenting duo.

Why are Ant and Dec wearing red ribbons?

Sunday, December 1st 2019 saw Ant and Dec wearing coordinating cream suit jackets.

The Geordie presenting duo always look dapper, but episode 15 of I’m A Celebrity saw Ant and Dec wearing a small red accessory.

The red ribbon, worn by Ant and Dec, is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.

World AIDS Day 2019

World AIDS take took place on Sunday, December 1st 2019.

The purpose of World AIDS Day, like many other days of awareness, is to support and encourage a greater understanding of the virus.

The National AIDS Trust campaign for 2019 was ‘Rock the Ribbon Together’.

Are red ribbons a new thing?

No, red ribbons aren’t new. Many times, our favourite celebrities have appeared on-screen wearing red ribbons in support of World AIDS Day including Simon Cowell and Louis Tomlinson.

According to World AIDS Day, the day itself was founded in 1988 and was the first-ever global health day.

While most outlets are in support of the National AIDS Trust, Graham Norton was once told off for wearing a red ribbon on his show as the BBC rules state that they’re to remain impartial when it comes to campaigns or charities.

