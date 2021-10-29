









Twenty-five-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley has been on his family’s reality TV series since its launch in 2014. He and his sister, Savannah, now star in their own spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley.

Many of Chase’s ups and downs over the years have been featured on Chrisley Knows Best including being grounded, launching his own business, playing pranks on his family and finding himself a girlfriend.

Screenshot: Chrisley Knows Best – ITV

Was Emmy Chase’s first girlfriend?

No, Emmy Medder wasn’t Chase’s first girlfriend.

Chase first went public with a romantic relationship in 2015 with Brooke Noury as per The Cinemaholic.

He later dated someone called Lindsey Merrick in 2018 and Kayla Puzas in 2019.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders first got together in 2020 and Emmy featured on Chrisley Knows Best, however, they’re no longer together in 2021.

Why did Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders break up?

Chase told Life and Style Magazine in 2021 that he was officially single.

Speaking of his split from Emmy, he said that it would be healthier for both of them to be apart: “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up...”

The couple went IG official in 2020 and they seemed pretty loved up on Chrisley Knows Best but it appears that they’ve split on OK terms. Speaking of Emmy, Chase said that she was a “great person“.

Were Chase and Emmy engaged?

Chase and Emmy never got engaged but he did speak of the idea while on Chirsley Knows Best when they were dating.

Due to the fact that Chase had spoken about taking their relationship to the next stage, Emmy and Chase’s break up came as a surprise to many USA Network fans.

Judging by both Emmy and Chase’s Instagram pages, neither of them have moved on officially with new people. By the looks of Emmy’s account, she’s all about family and has been supporting her father through his battle with ALS.

