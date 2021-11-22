Why did Christine leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?











Sister Wives provides reality TV fans with a glimpse into what it’s like to live life in a polygamous relationship. The TLC show has been airing since 2010 and focuses on the Brown family.

Season 16 is set to kick off on November 21st, 2021. But, it appears that the 2021 season will come with some changes to the family. Christine Brown will no longer appear on the show as she and Kody aren’t together anymore. So, why did Christine leave Kody? Here’s more on their relationship…

Sister Wives season 16

Sister Wives returns for season 16 in 2021 but it’s likely that fewer wives than usual will be appearing on the TLC show, or at least the cracks are beginning to show in Christine and Kody’s relationship.

Christine Brown is the second wife to go her own way after splitting from Kody in 2021.

Kody’s first wife, Meri, legally divorced Kody so that he could marry his second wife, Janelle. Kody went on to later meet Robyn.

Christine’s concerns in her marriage were no secret as she said during the show’s season 15 finale that she didn’t want to be married to Kody anymore.

She took to Instagram to announce their split and wrote: “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Why did Christine leave Kody?

When it comes to the reason of why Christine left Kody, it seems from the show that Christine wanted some kind of autonomy from the rest of the wives. And, at the same time, Kody was pushing for all the family to live in a big house together.

During season 15, Kody came up with the idea of everyone moving in together. It looked like Christine felt that she couldn’t live her life as she wanted to in a big house with all the wives and all the kids.

It wasn’t just Christine who seemed unsure about Kody’s pitch to all have one big shared house. Robyn voiced her concerns about Kody having his own house separate from the other two houses shared by the four women.

Meri also said: “How safe is it to say what my opinion really is on it?“

Christine could be seen saying that she wants to move back to Utah during the season 16 trailer: “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?”.

Not only was the living situation a reason for Christine to start doubting her relationship, but she also felt that Kody didn’t want to hear her opinion on things.

Nicki Swift reported that their split had been a long time coming and that Kody’s devotion to Robyn was also to blame.

How many wives does Kody have in 2021?

Now that Christine and Kody are separated, Kody has three wives remaining. Although he and Christine have split, they’re still going to co-parent their six children together.

Kody took to Instagram to respond to Christine choice to leave him in 2021. He said: “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.“

Kody carries on life married to Meri, Janelle and Robyn and their 13 shared children.

Screenshot: Christine Doesn’t Want To Share A House With The Other Wives | Sister Wives

