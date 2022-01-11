









Bargain Hunt legend David Harper is a familiar face on BBC, through appearances on shows such as Antiques Road Trip.

The antiques expert, artist and writer has also featured on Natural Born Dealers, Through The Keyhole and Ready Steady Cook. His departure from Bargain Hunt was one which nobody expected, as he was majorly loved by viewers.

David hasn’t been on Bargain Hunt for coming up to two years, but what is he up to now, and why did he leave the show? Reality Titbit have explored all…

BARGAIN HUNT: Meet David Harper: Antiques Road Trip and Bargain hunt star

Why did David Harper leave Bargain Hunt?

Back in October 2020, David announced his departure from the show via Twitter. He wrote:

“Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I’ve decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!) Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching! David”

He didn’t reveal his exact reason in his tweet, however since his departure he has focused on growing his YouTube channel ‘David Harper Art & Antiques’.

Bargain Hunt fans were shocked to learn of David Harpers departure

As David was such a huge part of the show, it’s no surprise that viewers were upset by the news. Messages dedicated to David flooded Twitter after his announcement.

One Twitter user wrote: “Ah David sorry to hear that you was a ray of sunshine on Bargain Hunt and so were your trousers, good luck to what happens to you in your future take care”. Another said: “You will be missed @DavidHarperTV Fingers crossed you will still pop up on the other shows from time to time. Keep us posted on what you are up to. Good Luck in your new ventures x”.

David Harper on all things antiques

In an interview with the BBC, David revealed all about his love for antiques. He also explained why he chose a career in antiques:

“I’ve been surrounded by antiques all my life, it’s a family passion – my parents would always be hunting around antiques shops and auctions. I started collecting coins and stamps at the age of 5 and bought my first antique at the age of 9 (a Victorian silver plated basket as a birthday present for my mum). That along with a great love of history, it’s always been the perfect business for me”

He also said that he got involved in Bargain Hunt by valuing live on air and answering questions, which was followed by writing for magazines and newspapers, and then Bargain Hunt!

