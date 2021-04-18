Why did Francesca and Demi split? TOWIE stars' break up explained











TOWIE viewers wondering why Francesca Farago and Demi Sims split up need not wonder any longer as we take a look at the TV stars’ relationship.

Demi Sims joined The Only Way is Essex as a full time cast member in 2018. Five seasons on and Demi and her sisters, Chloe and Frankie, are often centre stage on the show. From Chloe’s makeup career to Frankie and Demi’s tumultuous relationships, the Sims sisters are never short of drama.

Screenshot: TOWIE S27 E6 – ITV

How did Francesca and Demi Sims meet?

In a reality TV crossover, TOWIE’s Demi Sims and Too Hot To Handle‘s Francesca Farago looked to have found love in The Only Way Is Essex season 27.

Demi slid into Canadian Instagram model Francesca’s IG DM’s and the pair got off to a great start.

However, the speed at which Francesca and Demi moved through the stages of their relationship was often talked about on TOWIE. Demi’s family members seemed concerned over whether the couple was moving too quickly.

TOWIE season 27 episode 4 saw Frankie Sims say: “Demi said they loved each other after six days“. Although the whirlwind romance was encouraged by the girls’ friends and family, it looks as though their love didn’t last.

Are Francesca and Demi still together?

No, Francesca and Demi are no longer together.

TOWIE season 27 sees Demi in tears during episode 6, it appears that the break up was quite unexpected, judging by their Instagram pages.

Francesca and Demi look to be pretty loved up on social media. April 12th 2021 saw the couple head out for a dinner reservation. So, viewers may have assumed that ‘Fremi’ is still going strong!

Demi looks to have posted more content of the two together, while Francesca’s most recent post dates back to March 30th 2021.

Why did Francesca and Demi split?

After four intense months together, Demi, 24, and Francesca, 27, called time on their relationship in April.

Francesca took to IG stories to reveal the split to her followers mid April. It doesn’t look as though things ended on bad terms as Francesca wrote on her story that “nothing bad happened” and that the decision was mutual to end the relationship.

At the time of writing, neither Francesca nor Demi follow each other on Instagram.

It’s more than likely turned both the girls’ worlds upside down as they moved in together and planned on splitting their time between LA and Essex.

However, TOWIE cast members are often known for rekindling relationships, so who knows what the future could hold for these two?

