Explained: Why did Fredrik Eklund leave Million Dollar Listing?

The Swedish New York City-based real estate broker has appeared on Million Dollar Listing: LA and Million Dollar Listing: New York.

Why did Fredrik leave Million Dollar Listing?

Fredrik Eklund is leaving the Million Dollar Listing franchise after 11 “amazing” years.

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter of my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I let Andy [Cohen], the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

In his post, Fredrik hinted that he “it’s time for my next chapter” and added: “There’s more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions.”

A source told PEOPLE that Fredrick is “proud” of the show, however, “this is the perfect time to say goodbye, as he’s leaving to work on new projects and wants to end on a high note.”

We can’t wait to see what the presenter does in his next venture.

Fans react to the news

It’s safe to say that many fans are gutted that Fredrick is leaving the franchise after so many years.

The show won’t be the same without you, you are my favourite,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see what you get up to next. Best of luck.”

“I will miss seeing you on my TV. Your kind spirit and energy has been a joy to watch. Best wishes for you and your beautiful family,” wrote someone else.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen wrote: “Oh Mousey! What a ride!” while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause added: “Can’t wait to see what’s next for you!”

What is his net worth?

Fredrik started out his real estate career in 2004 and he became the Managing Director of CORE Group Marketing, a New York based real estate company.

He also founded Eklund Stockholm New York in 2009, a luxury residential real estate brokerage based in Scandinavia.

His net worth is estimated at $30m which makes Fredrik on par with his fellow Million Dollar Listing stars such as Josh Altman and Josh Flagg as per The Things.

