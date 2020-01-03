Why did Jennifer Hudson leave The Voice UK? Will she be back?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Voice UK is back in 2020 airing on ITV from Saturday, January 4th! The hit singing contest which removes looks from the equation sees vocal acts judged purely on their singing ability.

The Voice UK judges have changed a fair bit since the show first began and the 2020 series sees another alteration in the panel.

The judging lineup for series 9 includes Tom Jones, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Meghan Trainor.

Why did Jennifer Hudson leave The Voice UK?

Jennifer Hudson has been part of the Voice UK judging panel since 2017, but it seems that three series was enough for the Dreamgirls star.

In a 2019 Twitter post, Jennifer cited “filming commitments in the US” as the reason for her not being able to take part in the 2020 series of The Voice UK.

It looks like JHud’s got a lot on her plate in 2020 with the singer and actress starring in two major films, Cats and Respect.

Jennifer Hudson: Cats

Jennifer plays Grizabella the Glamour Cat in the movie version of Cats.

Cats was a stage production first thought up by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It went on to become one of the longest-running Broadway shows of all time.

As well as appearing in the remake of the hit musical, Jennifer’s been hard at work filming for another movie in 2019, Respect.

Respect takes a look at the life of singer Aretha Franklin and is set to be released in the US in October 2020.

Will JHud return to The Voice UK?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Jennifer will return to The Voice in future series.

For the moment, Megan Trainor is taking her place. So, perhaps it’s down to what each judge is doing career-wise each year that the show is on.

Megan is a world-renowned singer most recognised for her hit songs “Lips Are Moving” and “All About That Bass”.

