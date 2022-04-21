Why did Ken Jeong walk off Masked Singer? Comic comments on Giuliani reveal













The Masked Singer is back on FOX in 2022 with its seventh season. The judging panel, made up of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, has to guess who’s behind the mask each week.

The guessing game features celebrities dressed up as all kinds of creatures in 2022, under the categories ‘the good’, ‘the bad’ and ‘the cuddly’. During season 7, Rudy Giuliani was unmasked on the show, so let’s find out more about why Ken Jeong was so upset and walked off the Masked Singer…

The Masked Singer: Jack-in-a-Box unmasked

The Masked Singer season 7 episode 7 aired on April 20th, 2022. As always, a Masked Singer is always unveiled at the end of the show and episode 7 saw the Jack-in-a-Box revealed to be Rudy Giuliani.

After chanting “take it off” over and over, the Jack-in-a-Box was unmasked and Nick Cannon announced that it was the former Associate Attorney General and former Mayor of New York City.

Robin Thicke said he could never have guessed that the Jack-in-a-Box was Rudy Guiliani and Ken Jeong looked unimpressed at the unmasking.

OMG: The Masked Singer fans place bets on Garey Busey being Armadillo

Ken Jeong did not smile once when Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. Can't believe they put Rudy on the show #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/77dXrtndfC — Winnie (@winnie_LaLisa) April 21, 2022

Ken Jeong walks off The Masked Singer

Rudy Giuliani was unmasked on The Masked Singer and Nick Cannon said: “With all the controversy that’s surrounding you right now, it surprises us all that you’re on The Masked Singer“.

The judges remained in their seats while Rudy Giuliani explained why he chose to go on the show but as soon as he began singing his final performance on the show, Ken Jeong left the panel.

Rudy Giuliani sang Bad To The Bone unmasked to end the show while Ken Jeong exited. Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg remained at the judges’ table.

Many fans reacted to Giuliani being on the show on Twitter and more tweeted about Ken Jeong walking off set. One tweeted: “I completely agree with Ken walking out. He (Rudy) should’ve never even been asked to participate in the first place.”

Another said: “I think it was so rude of Ken to walk off the set after Rudy was unmasked. If anything this is a fun show and I always felt good watching it. It was an escape from all the division in this country for at least one hour.“

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

Why was Ken Jeong upset at Rudy Giuliani reveal?

As soon as Rudy Giuliani was unmasked, it was clear to see from Ken Jeong’s face that he wasn’t happy.

According to a February 2022 report from PEOPLE, Ken Jeong felt “disrespected” that Giuliani was participating in the Fox show.

The PEOPLE report also states: “Jeong — who earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and practiced medicine for several years in Los Angeles — has long expressed his political views, which are in direct opposition of Giuliani.“

NO WAY: Masked Singer fans take their guesses at who Baby Mammoth is

Screenshot: The Masked Singer season 7 episode 7 – FOX

