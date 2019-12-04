Why did Paula leave Cash Trapped? ITV competitor tells Tells Bradley Walsh she can't carry on

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Daytime TV just wouldn’t be the same without a tense game show or two. From The Chase to Catchphrase, Tipping Point to The Switch, ITV offers a whole range of shows for us to watch.

Bradley Walsh presents Cash Trapped which is a quiz show featuring six players who cannot leave the contest until somebody wins.

Cash Trapped airs weekdays from Monday 18th November 2019 at 5 pm. It looks like the competition was all too much for one contestant in series 3.

Why did Paula leave Cash Trapped? Let’s take a look.

What happened on Cash Trapped episode 16?

After eight days of quizzing, things proved too much for one of the Cash Trapped contestants. Episode 16 of Cash Trapped saw Paula leave the show.

Bradley Walsh said: “The drama didn’t stop there as Paula decided she just couldn’t carry on.”

Bradley asked Paula if she was sure she wanted to forfeit her place. She replied: “Yes, it’s got to be done.”

Why did Paula leave Cash Trapped?

Paula didn’t go into much detail when it came to her leaving Cash Trapped.

When Bradley asked: “Paula, you still in?”, she replied: “Brad, I can’t.”

Paula then went on to reveal the reason for her leaving: “I’ve got to get back, I’ve got a family.

It’s just so mentally exhausting concentrating all the time, it’s hard and I miss my kids.

She added: “I’m sad to go and I wish them all the best.”

What happened after Paula left?

Day nine of Cash Trapped saw Phil, Nariece, Mike, Mairead and Andy joined by newcomer Mel.

Mel hails from Bromley and works in sales selling bespoke furniture.

Before the game kicked back off with the new player in tow, Phil said: “Before we start can I just drop a bit of a bombshell for the team?”

Phil continued: “On the first episode I said that I want to stay for 10 episodes, we got to eight and we lost Paula, we’ve got a new team member and we’re a new team so therefore the count is back at zero. Let’s do this!”

