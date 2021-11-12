Why did 90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie and Erika split?











TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé first launched in 2014 and due to its success, the show now has multiple spin-offs. As per Decider, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life kicks off from November 12th, 2021 and features Stepanka Matto.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 couple Stephanie and Erika had a very explosive relationship on the show. Now, it appears that Steph’s ready to find love again on the TLC show, so why did Stephanie and Erika split?

90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto

When Steph Matto first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, she was 29 years old.

She travelled from Yonkers, New York, to Adelaide, Australia to meet up with her online love, Erika Owens, 24.

Stephanie said that she had to take a lot of precautions on her journey as she suffers from aplastic anemia and being exposed to germs can be risky. However, she was willing to take the risk for her girlfriend.

Stephanie and Erika split

Although when Stephanie and Erika met for the first time in person, they were both super excited. Erika said: “I’ve been waiting for so long to be able to like hold her in my arms and now she’s finally here.“

But, things went downhill down under pretty quickly between Steph and Erika. Erika said on the show that she had issue with Steph’s jealousy and lack of intimacy.

Steph revealed that she hadn’t been intimate with anyone in over a year and needed to fully trust someone before anything could happen. The pair almost immediately got into arguments after meeting and Steph ended up getting a flight back to America alone.

Why did Stephanie and Erika split?

During 90 Day Fiancé Steph said that she loved Erika and wanted to still make it work after their arguments. Erika said that she’d been really hurt by Steph and wasn’t sure if she could come back from it.

Erika explained that she came out to her parents because she thought their relationship was that strong and then Steph broke up with her. However, Steph was worried about coming out to her mother for fear of not being accepted which was another spanner in the works for the couple.

Insecurities, trust issues, jealousy and betrayal could sum up just some of the reasons why Stephanie and Erika split on 90 Day Fiancé. It was Steph who ultimately ended the relationship and following her decision to split, she said on the show: “Even though I’m the one who broke things off, I do feel heartbroken. I feel bad, I don’t think she’s a bad person, it just isn’t working out.“

