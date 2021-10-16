Why did Little People stars Zach and Tori Roloff move to Washington?











The Roloff family has been under the spotlight since they first found fame on Little People, Big World in 2006. Matt and Amy Roloff, who are now divorced, were once the heads of the family and they raised their children on-screen.

Since their first days as a reality TV family, things have really changed for the Roloffs. The parents of the family now have new partners and Amy no longer runs the farm. There was once talk of Amy and Matt’s son, Zach, taking over the Roloff Farm but now it looks like he and his wife have relocated. So, why did Zach and Tori move to Washington?

Screenshot: Tori Is CONVINCED Her & Zack’s New Baby Will Have Dwarfism | Little People Big World

Who are Zach and Tori Roloff?

Zach Roloff is the son of Roloff Farms founders Amy and Matt Roloff. He’s 31 years old and was born in Oregon. Zach had siblings who formerly appeared on the TLC show – Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff.

Although the Roloff family is pretty big, not all of the family members remained on their TV show, Little People, Big World. Zach and his family have featured on the show in 2021.

Tori Roloff is Zach’s wife. The couple got married in 2015 and have two children named Lilah Ray and Jackson. The couple sadly lost their third baby in March 2021.

Why did Zach and Tori move to Washington?

As per Distractify, it appears that Zach and Tori were looking for a fresh start in Washington.

The couple moved to Washington from Portland, Oregon in October 2021. Tori took to Instagram on October 15th to reveal that they’d had a busy past 30 days moving house.

Speaking of their time spent living in Oregon, Tori wrote: “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love“.

Who runs the Roloff Farm now?

Although Tori and Zach have relocated to Washington, the Roloff Farm will still continue running via Matt, Caryn and the rest of the crew.

Zach, Tori and their family will also continue being a part of Little People, Big World.

As reported by Distractify, Tori confirmed to an Instagram follower that they’re definitely still a part of the TLC show.

