Here's why they call Hannah 'Chaddha' on Big Brother











CBS’ Big Brother is back with a brand new season in 2021. Big Brother 23 premiered on July 7th with Julie Chen Moonves as host. Britini D’Angelo, Azah Awasum, Brent Champagne and the rest of the houseguests have spent some time getting acquainted.

But now, viewers are wondering why everyone calls houseguest Hannah ‘Chaddah’ on the show. Here’s more on her nickname.

Screenshot: Hannah Chaddha, Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview, Love Island USA YouTube

Who is Hannah Chaddha?

Hannah Chaddha is one of the 16 houseguests taking part in Big Brother season 23 in 2021.

Twenty-one-year-old Hannah is in with a chance of bagging herself a $55k prize on BB23.

She hails from Chicago and is a graduate student. Hannah enjoys binging on the Real Housewives, travelling and dancing as per her CBS bio.

Big Brother 23: Coin of Destiny results revealed from Sunday

Why do they call Hannah ‘Chaddah’ on Big Brother?

On BB23 Hannah was introduced by her first name, however, she later revealed to her cast mates that she actually prefers tog be called her surname.

Given that Hannah’s surname is Chaddha, it makes sense why everyone is calling her that now.

Houseguests on the show have referred to Hannah as ‘Chaddha’ both in conversations and in the diary room which left viewers confused as there hadn’t been an official announcment that Hannah preferred her surname.

Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests BridTV 3267 Big Brother 23 Promo | Featuring the NEW Houseguests 820871 820871 center 22403

Is Chaddha on Instagram?

Yes! Hannah, AKA Chaddha, is on Instagram @hannahchaddha with 14.3k followers.

Although Hannah has a solid following in the tens of thousands, she only has one Instagram post currently.

Hannah’s IG post is made up of a four-photo slider of her at Coachella. In her bio she writes: “loyola marymount masters student//UIC alum,

BB23“.

Although there’s not a lot to see on Hannah’s IG page, she reveals to CBS that she’s very family oriented and said that she’d take her little sister into the house with her if she could.

She also added that she’s a competitive hip-hop dancer, used to be a personal stylist and her life’s motto is: “Never give up all your information.”

See Also: Naija’s Boma and Tega under the duvet video explored

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON CBS EVERY WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK