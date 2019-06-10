Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019 is still in its teething period, with some 20+ contestants expected to waltz through the doors over another seven weeks of scorching Majorca drama.

However, historically, fans have carried a soft spot for the original cast members and to tend to side with them over each new Bombshell entry.

That’s exactly the case with Yewande Biala, who fans are desperate to see fall head over heels in love.

Cough, cough… with Michael Griffiths.

Why we want Yewande and Michael to couple up

Point 1: The Samira situation

Fans of Love Island 2018 had their hearts broken as Samira Mighty proved unlucky in love for the large part of the show.

An original cast member on series 4, Samira failed to couple up with anyone romantically, which in turn meant that she had a lot less camera time than other cast members.

We’re already seeing the same with Yewande.

Samira has already spoken out about the current ITV2 series, slamming the show for casting Yewande as the series “token black woman”, just like she was in 2018.

Yewande is getting the SAME talk that Samira got, but in week one, because they don’t cast men that find black women attractive. If this is what TV diversity looks like I don’t know if I want it. 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LoveIsland — Yewande's accent stan account (@TobiRachel_) June 6, 2019

Point 2: The unspoken Michael and Yewande chemistry

Yewande and Michael shared a kiss during a game and although they both palmed it off as nothing romantic, they did agree that it was a good kiss.

Given, Yewande said it was like “kissing her brother… in a good way” but we can brush past that head-scratching statement in honour of their blossoming relationship.

Michael and Yewande both deserve happiness and are quite clearly destined for each other but just don’t know it yet. As in similar romantic situations portrayed in TV and film, they simply need time to allow their love to blossom. In this essay I will#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wqMvdCUW3h — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2019

Michael and Yewande have looked effortlessly in-sync whenever they are on-screen and have spoken out about their close friendship.

As they say, the best way to fall in love is to meet your best friend first.

yewande & michael – a REAL power couple #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yRSuECVRsh — it is what it is (@AzraXXVII) June 8, 2019

Will Yewande and Michael happen?

Unfortunately, it looks like new-guy Danny may swoop in for Yewande, with the male model enjoying a date with both her and Amber Gill.

However, whether someone makes a move for Yewande or not, she will always be close to Michael in the villa.

only me that really wants yewande and micheal to fall in love like they’re in a movie where they gradually realise their feelings for eachother? #loveisland — 🐊𝙡𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙖 (@luciarafala) June 7, 2019

There’s still another 50+ day left in the villa and it’s likely that Yewande and Michael will remain on the show by the vote of the general public.

All it takes is one sparkling date for the winners of Love Island 2019 to suddenly form…

How to watch Love Island 2019

New episodes of Love Island air from Sunday-Friday on ITV2 at 9 pm.

After each episode, there is an extra show called Love Island Aftersun that airs at 10 pm.

Alternatively, there is a highlight show recapping all of the best action from the week every Saturday night at 9 pm while all episodes are uploaded to the ITV Hub shortly after broadcast.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM SUNDAY-FRIDAY ON ITV2 AT 9 PM