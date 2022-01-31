Why Georgi Rusev no longer has his job as a masseur











Darcey Silva’s friends and family have become increasingly concerned about her relationship with Georgi since choosing to leave his masseur job.

Darcey and Stacey follows the Silva sisters on their life as twins, and their complicated public relationships. Since season one, viewers have followed Darcey and Georgi’s relationship from the start.

Reality Titbit have explored Georgi’s job as a masseur, and why Stacey, Aspen and Aniko are worried about his intentions with Darcey…

Georgi Rusev is a massage therapist

As of 2020, the TLC star had worked as a masseur for six years. However, major events such as the pandemic have come between Georgi and his career.

Darcey revealed on the show that he is no longer working as a masseur due to COVID-19, as he doesn’t want to risk catching it.

However, this wasn’t Georgi’s only source of income as he also has his own Only Fans page. He charges subscribers $11.99 per month, so he has been focusing on this since the pandemic.

Stacey is worried that Georgi will hurt Darcey again

During last weeks episode of Darcey and Stacey, viewers saw a conversation with the sisters and their friend, discussing Darcey’s latest problems with Georgi. Darcey explained that they have got back together since she recently broke off their engagement, however there’s still one problem worrying Stacey.

Stacey told their friend that Darcey “pays for everything, she pays for the rent, takes him shopping, buys them food”. The TLC star also said that Georgi has been using a credit card when he needs fast money, which has led to him “racking up a lot of debt”.

However, some viewers think Stacey is being too hard on Georgi as the only reason he doesn’t have a job is because of the pandemic. One user wrote: “Georgi wasn’t always unemployed Covid hit that man hard …. He can’t catch a break with her sister”.

Aniko and Aspen grilled Georgi on his intentions with their mom

During their family bonding trip, Aniko and Aspen used this as the perfect opportunity to grill Georgi. Darcey’s daughters explained on the show that they were also worried for their mom, and that he is in the relationship for the money.

When Aniko and Aspen asked Georgi if he was in it for the money, he said: “I’d never be in it for the money, I was working two, three jobs since I’ve been in the United States. You know, worked my ass off”. They also asked Georgi what he would work as to support Darcey.

Georgi explained to Darcey’s daughters that he was thinking about the rose oils ideas, and he’s also interested in starting a career in real estate. However he also explained that it’s not easy, and it will take a lot of research and a lot of planning, and because of the pandemic it’s so hard to create a new business idea.

