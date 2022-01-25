Why is Hannah not on Summer House, did she quit or was she fired?











Summer House is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Cast members including Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Oliver, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard and co are back and judging by the show’s trailer, there’s a whole lot of drama brewing on Long Island.

Any viewers tuning into Bravo’s Summer House in 2022 may be wondering where Hannah Berner is in season 6. The former Summer House cast member is no longer appearing on the show. So, let’s take a look at why Hannah isn’t on Summer House any more. Was she fired or did she quit the show?

Who is Hannah Berner?

Hannah Berner is 30 years old and hails from New York.

She practised competitive tennis as a child and had her dad as a coach.

Hannah joined Summer House in season 3 and stayed on to show until season 5.

She’s engaged to Des Bishop who is 15 years her senior. Des appeared on Summer House with Hannah back in season 5.

Why is Hannah not on Summer House?

While Paige, Kyle, Lindsay, Ciara and co are all returning for Summer House season 6, Hannah is no longer a cast member.

As per Page Six, the former reality star wasn’t fired and left the show on good terms as “the departure was a mutual decision.“

Hannah went on from the reality TV and has moved into stand-up comedy. Speaking to Chicks in the Office in 2021, Hannah said that she’s “moved on from previous career in reality TV” entertainment which was “so good to her“.

She added: “I’ve been working on comedy for a while and now I’m just fully immersing myself into it.“

Hannah is touring with her comedy career in 2022

Now that Summer House is a thing of the past for Hannah, she’s touring the USA on her comedy tour. As per her website she’s in Pittsburgh, Ohio and Seattle in January and Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New Jersey and San Diego in February.

Hannah also has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, which have over 8 million downloads.

She has almost 500k followers on Instagram @beingbernz and she’s also the granddaughter of social media star Vera DiLeo (@nanastillgotit).

