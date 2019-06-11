Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It’s safe to say that reality TV shows bring with them a fair share of drama.

But, that’s usually over a love triangle or when some shade’s been thrown.

A fuss has certainly been kicked up on one ITV show and there’s one man at the centre of it all.

It was reported on June 11th that Sherif Lanre was kicked out of the Love Island 2019 villa after just nine days.

So, why is Sherif still in the Love Island villa? Here’s everything you need to know…

What happened to Sherif on Love Island?

Sherif is said to have broken the Love Island rules in some way and the 20-year-old said it was simply down to “poor judgement”.

The rules of Love Island are pretty simple so it’s unclear how Sherif could have broken them but Twitter users had a fair few ideas of what it could have been.

From the looks of Sherif’s Insta story, he’s not going to waste the summer of 2019 and could head out to Makarska, Croatia soon.

Why is Sherif still in the Love Island villa?

Although he has officially been axed from the show after just nine days, some shots of episode 8 see Sherif but he doesn’t appear in the episode fully.

The reason for Sherif still appearing on the show is probably due to the fact that Love Island episodes are filmed usually a day before they’re broadcast.

It was officially announced during episode 8 that Sherif had left the villa on Tuesday, June 11th.

Who will Anna Vakili couple up with now?

Sherif’s poor partner, Anna, is left in the Love Island villa alone due to his swift exit.

It doesn’t seem that there are any rules around who Anna can couple up with, but if she’s given the chance to pick a new partner Anna has new boy Danny Williams to pair up with – who’s also completely single.

The official Love Island couples (as of episode 8) are Curtis and Amy, Yewande and Micheal, Tommy and Molly Mae, Lucie and Joe and Anton and Amber.

As always with Love Island you never know who may enter the villa at any time, so Anna’s new Mr Right could walk through the door at any moment.

