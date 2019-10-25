Why is True Love or True Lies' Arnie so recognisable? How many reality TV series has he been on?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The second series of True Love or True Lies? kicked off from October 21st 2019.

One of the most diverse reality TV casts graces our screens for series 2 including Kory and Emily, Charlie and Chloe, Mahatma and Timothie and Poppy and Parisa.

And joining the show once things had already kicked off were newbies Arnie and Autumn.

If it feels like Arnie is seriously recognisable, there’s good reason for it! So, let’s get to know Arnie from True Love or True Lies?.

Arnie on True Love or True Lies?

The end of episode 2 saw two complete strangers enter the True Love or True Lies? mansion.

Autumn and Arnie met each other for the first time in Malta and had to do their best at pretending to be a couple.

Arnie couldn’t have looked more awkward when he had to go for dinner with new ‘girlfriend’ Autumn and Kory and Emily. The Australian couple quizzed Arnie and Autumn on their relationship and there were more than enough awkward silences.

What other shows has Arnold appeared on?

As well as True Love or True Lies? Arnie has been on First Dates, Dinner Date, The Chase, This Morning, Benchmark, Dress To Impress, Britain’s Got Talent and Alan Carr’s Chatty Man.

The 27-year-old made a point of saying that he went to private school in his True Love or True Lies? interview as well as introducing us to his pet dog, Mario.

What does Arnie do for work?

Other than spending his days appearing on any TV show that’ll take him, Arnie works as an accountant.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended the University of Westminster.

Arnie described himself as a “gangster David Cameron” on First Dates and a “Fulham boy” on True Love or True Lies?.

