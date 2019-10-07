Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

ITV welcomed a brand new reality TV show in 2018 centred around the luxurious lifestyles of a group of Ascot twenty-somethings.

Absolutely Ascot kicked off with series 1 and the show was that popular that it even gained a celebrity fan base.

Henry Simmons, Alfie Best Jr, Leah Fletcher and Claudia Smith make up just some of the glamorous cast, and many of the series 1 characters have returned for series 2.

The second series of the show started on Sunday, September 22nd, however, it looks as though a key member of the cast is missing.

So, where is Courtney in Absolutely Ascot series 2?

Why isn’t Courtney in Absolutely Ascot series 2?

There’s currently no information available on the reasoning for Courtney not appearing on series 2 of Absolutely Ascot.

It’s unconfirmed as to whether she will make an appearance on the show in 2019.

However, it does look like Courtney is pretty settled in her life off-screen from her Instagram page, and she isn’t included in the official promotional images for the TV show.

Is Courtney Smith dating anyone?

Yes! By the looks of her Instagram profile, Courtney is currently dating Liberty Durant.

Liberty is a 23-year-old property developer and business owner.

With an Instagram page filled with Ciroc bottles, fast cars, sharp suits and designer labels it looks as though Liberty is a perfect match for fashionista Courtney.

What happened between Courtney and the cast in series 1?

Series 1 of Absolutely Ascot was far from a smooth ride for Courtney.

This could definitely be one of the reasons for her absence from series 2. Courtney endured a messy break up on-screen.

She and Henry Simmons broke up and he attempted to win her back after moving on with Leah Fletcher. And it looks like Henry’s up to his old tricks again in series 2 as Leah is old news and he’s single and mingling again.

