Onto its seventeenth series in 2019, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the biggest reality TV shows going.

Following the lives of one of the world’s most-loved families, KUWTK features Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the crew.

The Kardashians reality TV show is sometimes rescheduled due to E! Entertainment events or cast members’ birthdays.

Why isn’t Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 9 on Hayu? When will it be available to watch?

Where is Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 9?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 episode 9 was expected to land on Hayu on Monday, November 11th for UK viewers, however, there’s no sign of it on there.

It looks like the reason for KUWTK not appearing at its usual time on Hayu is due to the People’s Choice Awards taking place on November 11th.

The show often misses weeks, for example in 2018 Kim Kardashian-West’s birthday collided with KUWTK and it, therefore, didn’t air.

When is KUWTK s17 e9 on?

It looks like Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been postponed by one week.

The ninth episode of the series will be available to watch on streaming service Hayu from Monday, November 18th.

KUWTK at the People’s Choice Awards

E! Entertainment’s People’s Choice Awards took place on November 11th 2019.

The ceremony aired at 2 am in the UK and saw Keeping Up with the Kardashians take home the award for The Reality Show of 2019.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris all attended the awards with each member of the family looking stunning.

Khloe took to Instagram on her way to the Awards to share a video of herself and Kourtney spraying themselves in the sisters’ new fragrance line – the KKW Diamond Collection.

