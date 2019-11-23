Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

If there’s one thing in life which is hard to stop watching once you’ve started it’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The hit E! Entertainment show follows the lavish lives of one of America’s most famous families as they celebrate birthdays, have major fallouts, experience love and loss and much more.

Kris, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and all their other halves and kids take centre stage in the show – and it looks like they have a ball doing it.

From Kimoji fragrances to Good American denim, the Kardashian sisters have got it going on when it comes to business deals. But one thing that really lets the side down is when episodes of KUWTK aren’t on when we expect them to be…

Why isn’t Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 on Hayu?

Why isn’t Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 on Hayu?

Quite often episodes of KUWTK can be held off a week or two due to different dates on the calendar.

Everything from Kim K’s birthday to the People’s Choice Awards taking place can get in the way of our Kardashian addiction.

But as of November 23rd 2019, something more peculiar than ever occurred as it seemed that every episode of season 17 had been wiped from streaming service Hayu.

The most up-to-date episode available is season 16 episode 12 ‘Aftershock’ which any KUWTK fan will know is way out of date.

KIM-OH-NO: What happened with Kim K’s Kimono brand? She got a letter from Kyoto’s mayor!

When will season 17 of KUWTK be available to watch?

As it stands, it’s unconfirmed when season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be available.

It’s very unusual that the whole series has disappeared from the Hayu streaming site so it may have even been a technical issue.

Hayu is yet to Tweet out any news of why the season isn’t available to watch.

How can I watch KUWTK season 17 episode 10?

Streaming service Hayu did Tweet on November 22nd that episode 10 of the series would be delayed.

The episode has been held off due to Thanksgiving taking place and therefore the show is put on hold.

Hayu UK and Ireland wrote: “No KUWTK this Monday. Kris Jenner is too busy planning her Christmas tree reveal.”

KUWTK series 17 episode 10 is set to be available to watch in the UK on Monday, December 2nd 2019.

Follow @hayu_uk and @KUWTK for episode updates on Twitter.

FRESH THREADS: Where to buy Talentless – Scott Disick’s new fashion brand from KUWTK!

WATCH KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASONS 1-16 ON THE HAYU PLAYER.