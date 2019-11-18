I'm A Celebrity: What happened to Kiosk Keith? Where is he now?

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

In November 2018 I’m A Celebrity viewers were shocked when Kiosk Keith was kicked off the show. On November 18th 2018 eagle-eyed fans realised that Keith wasn’t quite himself.

Not only had his moustache evolved into a full-grown beard, but his name was now Kev. Hell, it wasn’t Kiosk Kieth at all!

Kiosk Keith was no longer part of the I’m A Celebrity family. So what happened to the beloved protector of the Outback Shack? Where is he now?

shocked, gutted and ultimately sad. i can take im a celeb bringing in people who havent done anything notable since 2013. i can even take them replacing ant mcpartlin. but replacing KIOSK KEITH with fkn Kiosk KEV!?!? this is disgusting on so many levels u raging psychopaths pic.twitter.com/R3ivUFexce — Callum Markie (@callummarkie) November 18, 2018

Why was Kiosk Keith Sacked?

In a bizarre story that is almost hard to believe, it was reported by The Sun that Kiosk Keith was let go for inappropriate behaviour.

The newspaper reported that the actor who plays Keith, Raymond Grant, 52, was sacked at the end of last season for turning up drunk and making advances towards a young female member of the ITV crew.

Keith was renowned for his straight-faced attitude, moody silence demeanour and haunting facial hair, which makes the story all the more bizarre.

Raymond’s ex-wife, Donna, has spoken out with her version of the events:

Donna told The Sun:

They were sitting around and having a few drinks. Keith saw the girl walked by and gave her a tap on the arse.

There was nothing sinister in it but he shouldn’t have done it. He was sacked afterwards – from his role as Kiosk Keith and from his job helping to build sets on the show.

Where is Kiosk Keith now?

Kiosk Keith was a key character in ITV’s I’m A Celeb, and the Outback Shack owner had been on the show for years.

According to The Metro, he was originally recruited to work on the show in 2002 as a labourer, before being given the on-camera role in 2013.

The Sun reported that since his departure from I’m A Celebrity, Raymond has been seen working on his farm near the show’s base in Queensland in eastern Australia.

I’m A Celebrity 2019: Filming location

The very first season of I’m A Celeb was filmed near Cairns, Australia, before the programme moved to Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.

The filming location for I’m A Celebrity 2019 is Springbrook National Park, too.

It’s located in New South Wales and isn’t actually a jungle. Technically it’s a rainforest!

