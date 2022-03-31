Tamra Judge was fired from Real Housewives for the most OC reason ever













In 2022, Tamra Judge spends her days running businesses, recording her podcast, staying super fit, being a mom and a wife to husband, Eddie. But, she was once upon a time a long-running cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra joined the cast in season 3 but by season 14 she was axed from RHOC. Season 14 saw the departure of both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge which totally changed the dynamic of the series. So, why was Tamra fired from RHOC? Let’s find out more…

Tamra’s time on RHOC

Throwing it back to 2007, Tamra Judge was a newbie on RHOC season 4 and she was regarded as one of the OGs of the show alongside Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra was on the show until season 14 and 2020 saw the 54-year-old step down from her role.

At the time that Tamra and Vicki’s departures from the show were announced, many fans were surprised. Tamra’s absence is still being noticed by RHOC fans as season 16 airs. One fan tweeted: “It’s times like this I miss Tamra bc she’d mop the floor with Gina and Emily.“

Why was Tamra fired from RHOC?

While lots of people may have jumped to the conclusion that Vicki and Tamra were let go on RHOC due to producers wanting to bring in younger cast members such as Noella Bergener, it wasn’t actually age that played a part in Tamra’s firing.

As per US Weekly, in a 2020 Instagram Live chat with Andy Cohen, Tamra said that her firing was money-related: “I’m not cheap Andy, and that’s why I got fired!“.

Following her axing from the show, Tamra didn’t hold back in telling Andy how it had affected her. She said she’d been crying, hadn’t eaten or slept and added: “It’s kind of like a death. I’ve been in the Bravo family for 12 years.“

What does Tamra do now?

When Tamra was first fired it obviously came as a huge shock to the former RHOC star. Now, she’s back on track and has been cast for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

Tamra also runs a podcast with another former Housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, called Two T’s in a Pod which has had success.

Besides those housewife-related ventures, Tamra runs businesses including Cut Fitness and Vena CBD. She also has 1.7M Instagram followers @TamraJudge and she may not be getting her RHOC salary but it seems that Tamra is finding other ways to make a living and her fans will still see her on RHUGT.

