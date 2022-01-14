









George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces is back in 2022 with a brand new series on Channel 4. George Clarke has been showing viewers around some of the quirkiest homes going since 2012 and the show is now onto its 10th season. From renovated school buses to tiny guest houses, there’s no end of unique spaces that people are revamping on the show.

Season 10 takes a look at some more small space pioneers and engineering geniuses who have created well-thought-out homes for themselves. Episode 2 of the new series features master craftsman Will Hardie. So, let’s get to know Will Hardie from George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces a little more!

Will Hardie appears on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

Mastercraftsman Will Hardie appears on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces season 10 episode 2 in 2022.

Will has appeared on the show in the past and now he’s back again for a new ambitious project. George and Will work together to build a studio flat with an edge – it has a secret garden.

Who is Will Hardie?

Will is around 43 years old and he’s based in the South East of England.

He’s a designer, TV presenter and Mastercraftsman who appears on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Amazing Spaces: Shed of the Year. He has his own design studio, Studio Hardie, which is based in Lewes, East Sussex.

Will writes on his website: “Studio Hardie also designs and realises all the main build projects in each season of the Channel 4 series George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces“.

As per The Artworkers’ Guild, Will is “renowned for his innovative problem-solving skills.”

Will’s family explored

When he’s not innovating, designing or dreaming up unique architectural ideas, Will most likely spends time with his family.

The Amazing Spaces presenter can be found on Twitter @william_hardie where he has over 13k followers.

Will is also on Instagram (@studiohardie) with over 8.8k followers. He took to IG in June 2021 to say: “Spent the day with my dad today, pottering in his shed, him showing me his latest collections. My children playing in the garden. A great Father’s Day.“

It’s unclear whether Will has a wife, as it appears that he rarely posts photos of his family to the ‘gram, so he most likely prefers to keep his personal life private.

