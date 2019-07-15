Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island UK may be the OG when it comes to reality TV shows but now there is a new kid on the block.

The first-ever Love Island USA series is currently airing on CBS over summer, with Americans across the nation buzzing with excitement.

However, it’s not just guys ‘n’ girls across the pond who are expected to tune in to the show.

Brits want more Love Island at all costs and are intrigued to see how the USA will put their own spin on their most-beloved creation since the cup of tea.

So, alike Love Island Australia, will series 1 of Love Island USA be on ITVBe? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in!

When does Love Island USA start?

The first-ever American series launched on Tuesday, July 9th, at 8 pm.

It now airs every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm while also broadcasting in Canada on CTV.

Although a lot of the formatting will be the same, Love Island USA is expected to be far less raunchy than the UK’s version.

For starters, it airs before the watershed at 9 pm. Producers have also revealed that there will be no sex games or ‘smutty language’ – which means goodbye to Curtis’s Eagle position!

Will it be as good as Love Island UK?

No.

Sorry to put it bluntly, but no-one gets it right at the first time of asking.

Reducing the sexual tension and chemistry already points at a very different show while the USA version will only last four weeks, ending on August 7th.

This means far less time for both character development and surprise entries such as the Casa Amor episode, which is arguably one of the best parts of Love Island.

Caroline Flack won’t be hosting the series – actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg steps in – and in general, the humour already looks well off.

Still, can you watch it on ITVBe?

For now, it’s a big fat no.

ITVBe will not be airing Love Island USA at the same time as the U.S. Don’t expect to see the series on ITV any time over July or August.

That said, ITV Productions still own the rights to the show and could air USA’s series 1 at a later date. This is what they did with Love Island Australia, chucking it on ITVBe a couple of months after it had finished.

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK

Love Island USA airs online via both the CBS website, www.cbs.com, and the CBS All Access media player.

UK viewers cannot access the CBS All Access account as you need a verified American credit card. However, they can create a free account on cbs.com, where episodes are broadcasted both live and uploaded shortly after broadcast.

Those in the UK can access www.cbs.com but not the CBS All Access player.

All you need is a VPN tool to relocate your VPN to the USA. By doing so, you can create a CBS account (using any random America address details) and login to watch the show at your convenience.

Step 1. Pick a VPN Tool

There are a wealth of VPN tools out there but we recommend the likes of Express VPN, VPN Hub, Panda, Cyber Ghost, Nord VPN, Pure VPN or Vypr VPN.

All of them will cost a little bit of dollar although some of the tools offer free 30-day trials.

Step 2. Download and Install

Simply sign up to your chosen VPN tool – usually via one, three, six or 12-month deals – and download the tool.

Step 3. Follow the Instructions

Each VPN tool comes with different guidelines.

However, they’re all relatively easy to follow but may vary depending on whether you have a MacBook or Windows software.

The key is remembering to select ‘USA’ when prompted to select where you would like your new VPN to be registered.

Step 4. Watch Love Island USA episode 3

With the VPN correctly setup you should now be able to access any USA or worldwide website.

This means that you could set up an account for the American Netflix, login to cbs.com or do whatever the hell you want!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA ON CBS THIS SUMMER

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE