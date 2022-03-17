Bad Vegan viewers are confused about the character of Will Richards













Will Richards is one of the many people featured in brand new Netflix series Bad Vegan. The gripping four-part series dropped on Netflix on March 16th and tells the story of restauranteur Sarma Melngailis. Sarma was once the owner of Pure Food and Wine in New York which attracted the likes of Boy George, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alec Balwin, but today she writes on Instagram that she’s “in mourning” over losing her restaurants.

Sarma Melngailis married a man named Anthony Strangis and her life changed forever. Bad Vegan takes a look at her life and the people that she met along the way after getting involved with Anthony – AKA Shane Fox…

Who is Will Richards from Bad Vegan?

Will Richards was said to be a man who worked with Sarma Melngailis’ partner, and later her husband, Anthony Strangis.

Speaking on Bad Vegan episode 2, an actor playing Will says: “This is an email I sent to Shane, February 10th, 2013, everything is bagged and tagged where it should be, it’s in the hanger at one, transport is at one-thirty. One-thirty is your green light, in and out, then get gone and stay gone.“

When asked what the job was that he did for Shane, Will said: “I guess you could say I’m in I.T. My job was to keep everything secure.”

Explaining Will’s role, Sarma said: “Anthony had access to all kinds of power and funds, for my own protection, I needed to give Will access to my email so that he could encrypt it all.“

Will Richards and Sarma Melngailis never met

Will Richards had access to all of Sarma’s passwords and bank details. However, the two had never met.

Will said during Bad Vegan episode 2: “I never met Sarma, I was introduced to her online and we were in contact for a three to four year period.“

Given the disconnected relationship that Sarma and Will had, and the importance of his role in her life, many viewers of Bad Vegan began wondering if he was a real person.

Will Richards isn’t a real person

Some Bad Vegan viewers were confused as to whether Will Richards was a real person or not.

Anthony’s associate is played by an actor in the interviews in Bad Vegan and he reads out emails between himself, Sarma and Anthony.

Episode 3 reveals that Will Richards isn’t a real person, just as Shane Fox wasn’t a person, either. Anthony Strangis was behind the emails from ‘Will Richards’. Sarma had a feeling that Will could have been Anthony. She said during the docu-series: “It got to the point where I was calling him out for Will being bu******, there was no Will. It was just another email account that he made.”

