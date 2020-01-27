Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Season 2 of The Big Narstie Show was wrapped up in style, with a hilarious Rio Ferdinand prank on hosts Mo Gilligan and the man himself, Big Narstie.

Following two successful TV series from the man who made his name on the radio, fans are desperate for a series 3.

Here is everything we know about a potential The Big Narstie Show season 3.

Catch up with The Big Narstie Show season 2

Big Narstie Show season 2 launched on Friday, February 22nd and finished on April 12th following eight episodes.

The series aired on Channel 4 at 11:05 pm, directly after the new series of Gogglebox and The Last Leg.

You can catch up with the series 2 via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

Big Narstie Show season 3: Start date

The third instalment of The Big Narstie Show will begin on Friday, February 7th.

It will air at 11:05 pm on Channel 4.

There will be six episodes in series 3, airing every Friday night in the same timeslot. Channel 4 press big-up episode 1 saying:

Grime legend Big Narstie and his comedian co-pilot Mo Gilligan return with a third series of their late-night anarchic chat, comedy and music show. Special guests joining Narstie and Mo for the first episode include Gemma Collins, Vinnie Jones and Guz Khan

Will it feature Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan?

Err, who else!

Mo Gilligan and Big Narstie will undoubtedly return for the potential for the season 3.

The duo struck up an unlikely award-winning partnership when hosting the show for the first time in 2018, with comedian Mo complimenting Big Narstie’s fresh London style.

WATCH THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW SEASON 2 ON THE ALL4 PLAYER NOW