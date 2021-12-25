Meet Stories of a Generation filmmaker Wim Wenders and his wife











Stories Of A Generation with Pope Francis is a brand new addition to Netflix in December 2021. The documentary details the life stories of 18 people over the age of 70. The stories were gathered over the course of a year and Pope Francis can be seen stressing the importance of how he thinks young people should learn from old people, for the future of mankind.

The inspiring Netflix docu-series will be available to watch on the streaming service on December 25th. So, let’s find out more about the filmmaker who travelled the world with Pope Francis – Wim Wenders.

Who is Wim Wenders?

Wim Wenders is a film and documentary maker who was born in 1945 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

He’s been producing and directing films since 1967.

Some of Wim Wender’s most popular films include The State of Things, Buena Vista Social Club, Pina, and, more recently, Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.

Does Wim Wenders have a wife?

Yes, Wim Wenders is married. He and his wife, Donata, live together in Berlin.

Donata and Wim tied the knot in 1993, so they’ve been married 28 years.

Wim was married four times before meeting Donata. He married his first wife, Edda Köchl, in 1968 but the pair divorced in 1974. His other wives included Lisa Kreuzer, Ronee Blakley, Isabelle Weingarten.

Donata was born in Berlin in 1965 and, by the looks of her IMDb page, she’s a photographer and has worked on many films alongside her husband.

Are Wim and Donata Wenders on Instagram?

Yes! Both Wim and Donata are on Instagram. Donata’s IG page is public, however, Wim’s is privatised.

Donata can be found on Instagram @donata_wenders with over 2.7k followers. Wim’s handle is @wim.wenders.mx.

Wim’s wife writes in her IG bio that she’s a “Berlin based artist transforming the boundaries between painting and photography“. She often uploads inspiring photos that she’s taken as well as the odd appreciation post for her husband.

