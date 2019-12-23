Winter Love Island: Laura Whitmore's potential salary blows Caroline Flack out of the water

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Love Island is back in 2020 with its Winter series for the first time ever!

It might be drizzly and grey in the UK, but sunny skies are a sure thing over in South Africa where the fresh series is filmed.

A brand new batch of singletons will grace our screens from Sunday, January 12th 2020 on ITV2.

Caroline Flack has hosted Love Island since it first kicked off on ITV in 2015. Now, four years later, Caroline stepped down from the presenting role.

Laura Whitmore’s Love Island salary is a hot topic as she takes over from Cazza Flack, so let’s take a look at how much the Winter Love Island presenter is likely to make…

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore, 34, is an Irish TV presenter and DJ.

The blonde bombshell’s hosting career kicked off on MTV in 2008 and she went on to host the MTV EMAs as well as presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

The TV presenter also took part in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but it looks like Winter Love Island could be her biggest break yet.

Laura is in a relationship with none other than Love Island’s voiceover man, Iain Stirling! They’ve been together since 2017 and live together in North London.

Iain took to Instagram to share his joy at Laura bagging the presenting job. He wrote: “Delighted to have Laura Whitmore join the Love Island team.”

Love Island: Laura Whitmore’s salary

According to Evoke.ie, Laura’s profits for her company Yer Wan Limited were listed at £600,000 in 2017.

Evoke states: “Her company incorporates all of her earnings from her television appearances and other high profile DJ gigs.”

And now, the TV presenter’s wages are about to skyrocket even more as she takes on the hosting role on Winter Love Island in 2020.

In 2019, data experts at AGY47 predicted that Caroline Flack’s exit from Love Island could cost her around £2.2 million.

As well as a £1.2 million paycheck from Love Island, Caroline Flack leaves behind the Aftersun show and Uber Eats adverts. It’s confirmed that Laura will pick up the Love Island and Aftersun jobs, however, whoever is to fill the Uber Eats role is unconfirmed.

Laura is set to see her salary go through the roof once she’s presenting Love Island, plus her social media accounts are likely to see an increase which would mean that her chargeable amount for paid ads will go up, too.

Overall, if Laura does end up replacing Caroline in the Uber Eats ads, we can assume that she will earn over £2.2 million – with her DJ-ing jobs still bringing in potential income.

How much is Caroline Flack losing out on?

Caroline Flack stepped down as Love Island presenter after she was arrest on December 12th 2019.

A report from The Sun details that Caroline said of stepping down: “Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series 6.”

Caroline has been accused of assaulting her boyfriend, she pleaded not guilty appearing in court on December 23rd 2019. She will next appear in court in March 2020.

