X Factor: Nicole Scherzinger's outfit leaves viewers absolutely baffled

The X Factor has been running for a whopping 15 years and to mix things up in 2019, viewers were treated to a celebrity version of the show.

Let’s face it, Nicole Scherzinger is pretty much the life and soul of the judging panel. The girl band member is always ready to smother her acts in love and support.

And while the stunning singer is normally dressed to impress, the final of X Factor: Celebrity saw her dress seriously criticised.

Here’s why everyone’s gone wild over Nicole Scherzinger’s outfit worn for the X Factor: Celebrity final!

X Factor: What was Nicole Scherzinger’s outfit?

The X Factor: Celebrity finale aired on November 30th 2019.

And not only was one celebrity act going to be crowned winner, but The Pussycat Dolls were also set to perform.

One thing that viewers probably didn’t anticipate was what The Pussycat Dolls would be wearing.

Jessica, Ashley, Kimberly, Carmit and Nicole graced the stage in barely-there outfits prompting a tonne of backlash on Twitter.

Viewers took to social media with one Twitter user writing: “My 12-year-old son on his first glimpse of The Pussycat Dolls ‘why are they wearing their underwear’?”

Another said:

Why is it women still feel the need to wear nothing to become successful or succeed? Great role models.

Another Twitter user wrote: “How did that Pussycat Dolls performance make it on pre-watershed?”

Others commended PCD on their performance, however, writing: “All these over 40’s moaning about Pussycat Dolls when they would have literally been dancing to these tunes 10 years ago.”

Are the Pussycat Dolls back together?

Yes, after 10 years apart, The Pussycat Dolls are officially reunited in 2019. All the girls are back in the group apart from Melody Thornton.

Their performance during the X Factor: Celebrity finale is the first time they’ve performed since coming back together.

What exactly is on the cards to The Pussycat Dolls this time around isn’t confirmed, however, we can certainly expect a tour in 2020.

