X Factor: The Band - meet Simon's team of industry experts!

Simon Cowell has been bringing us The X Factor for a whopping 15 years now.

And 2019 sees the music mogul mix things up with two new series of The X Factor which are slightly different than anything we’ve seen before.

The X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band are two brand new spin-off shows to ITV in 2019.

Megan McKenna managed to bag the top spot of the X Factor’s celebrity spin-off. And episode 1 of the new ‘band’ spin-off kicked off from Monday, December 9th at 9 pm.

So, without further adieu, let’s take a look at Simon’s team of industry experts on X Factor: The Band!

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, is a DJ, songwriter, record producer and musician.

Born in 1985 in Watford, Naughty Boy is 34 years old. He’s worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Beyonce, Emeli Sande, Ella Eyre and more.

Follow Naughty Boy on Instagram and Twitter, @naughtyboymusic, where he has around 250,000 followers collectively.

Lil Eddie

Next on Simon’s panel of industry experts is Lil Eddie or Edwin Serrano.

Lil Eddie, 31, is a Puerto Rican Filipino-American singer and songwriter.

The R ‘n’ B genius has been Grammy-nominated 10 times. He hails from America and was discovered aged 16 on a train. Lil Eddie’s career was fostered by P Diddy. He went on to write songs for huge artists such as Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce.

Carla Williams

Carla Williams is a songwriter and singer.

She’s worked with huge stars in the music industry including Beyonce, Britney Spears, Girls Aloud, Mabel and more.

Carla was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2016 for her work on Beyonce’s Lemonade album.

Find the hit maker on Instagram with over 10,000 followers @carlamarieuk.

Fred Ball

Finally, Fred Ball is on hand during X Factor: The Band.

The multi-award-winning songwriter and producer hails from Norway. His writing credits include songs for Jay Z, Toni Braxton, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson, Madonna, Rihanna and tonnes more superstars.

According to Rocnation.com, Fred was listed at number eight on the “Hot 100 Top 10 Producers” in March 2017.

WATCH X FACTOR: THE BAND FROM MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH 2019 AT 8:30 PM ON ITV.