X Factor: Try Star tone down their performances - meet the standout group on Insta!

After 15 years of The X Factor, it’s natural for viewers and producers to be getting bored of the same old format.

So, it’s no wonder that head honcho of the whole she-bang Simon Cowell decided to switch things up in 2019 and bring a Celebrity edition of the show to ITV.

Episode 1, which saw the celebrities audition, aired Saturday, October 12th at 8:35 pm.

So, let’s take a look at Try Star and their X Factor performances so far…

The X Factor: Who are Try Star?

The X Factor: Celebrity has seen famous faces from all walks of life take part in the show.

Making up the three-part boy band are rugby players Levi Davis, Thom Evans and Ben Foden.

It turns out that all three of the lads can do more than just run up and down a rugby pitch – they can sing, too.

Try Star X Factor performance

Saturday, October 26th saw Try Star perform a mashup of Ginuwine’s pretty X-rated song, Pony, and Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

The rodeo-themed performance certainly grabbed everyone’s attention – including that of 2019 judge Nicole Scherzinger.

However, not everyone was for the raunchy number and a report from The Express even details how producers had to remove poles from the stage set prior to Try Star’s performance.

Episode 4 of the show will see the guys perform a more toned-down number, they’ll be singing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot according to The Sun.

Are Try Star on Instagram?

Try Star are on Instagram as a group. You can follow them @trystarofficial where they have almost 3,000 followers.