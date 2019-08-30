Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

With 31.3% of the final results, Scarlett Lee finished as the runner-up of X Factor 2018.

Following her exit in X Factor 2017 during the Six Chair Challenge, Scarlett returned to the famous ITV singing competition with added grit and determination.

She battled through a difficult few weeks where her family mobile home was burned to the ground and almost caused an upset in the final before falling short to winner Dalton Harris.

So, where is Scarlett Lee from? And why do people call her a gypsy?

How Old is Scarlett Lee?

Scarlett Lee was born on September 20th, 1997.

This makes her 22 years old in 2019 and a Virgo.

Where is Scarlett Lee From?

Scarlett is from Surrey, where she is a trained make-up artist.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Nathan Shaw, on August 30th 2019.

The pair married in their hometown of Epsom, Surrey in front of 400 guests.

Why is She Considered a Gypsy?

Scarlett is known in the gypsies, Roma and travellers community having won a talent competition back in 2010.

Aged 13 at the time, Scarlett’s powerful singing voice helped her get to the final of the national Travellers Got Talent competition.

You can watch her performance below:

Scarlett Lee: House Fire

Earlier in the 2018 competition, Scarlett revealed that she was rushed to hospital after damaging her eye in a near-catastrophic fire.

She was helping her brother as their family caravan caught ablaze, dashing in and out of the mobile home as it burnt to the ground.

The damage meant that Scarlett had to have embers removed from her eye, missing days of rehearsals in the process.

Scarlett addressed the issue on Instagram with the following statement:

I went to the hospital to have a procedure on my sight as a burning ember was still in my eye. It’s getting better slowly and surely. I’m glad my family are alive. It was something from a horror movie, I’ve never been through something so scary in my life.

X Factor is the dream in my life that has come true and I can’t believe this (the fire) has happened just as I am going through this amazing journey.

