X Factor: Why is V5 missing a member? The girl band has lost someone in the live shows!

The X Factor is back in 2019 with a star-studded celebrity edition. Yep, that’s right, real-life celebrities are swapping their usual jobs for the X Factor stage.

The show saw auditions from The Chase’s Jenny Ryan, Love Island’s Wes, Samira, Eyal and Zara as well as Megan McKenna.

V5 is an international girl group who got together just a week before their first-ever performance together on The X Factor: Celebrity.

The girls started out as five with Alondra, Laura, Sofia, Natalie and Wendii in tow. However, it looks like things have now changed. Why is V5 missing a member on the X Factor live shows?

The X Factor Celebrity: Why is V5 missing a member?

By the looks of the V5 Instagram page, the group has lost one of its members.

It’s unconfirmed whether this is definitely the case. But the group has not only uploaded photos including just four girls, but they’ve also included only four names in the Instagram bio.

OMG: The X Factor: Celebrity – Has Simon Cowell’s face changed? Viewers compare him to a waxwork!

Was V5 off to a rocky start?

During the backstage video reel of the V5 girls gearing up for their performance in episode 2, it looked as though they had a hard time in practice.

The X Factor singing and performance coaches could be seen saying: “You’ve got to really perform the song, it’s not good enough” and “the energy of it needs to change, instead of it being so still and serious”.

While one of the group’s members looked to be crying during rehearsals.

The X Factor: What will V5 do now?

Instagram users suggested that the band rename themselves V4 rather than V5 but it’s currently unconfirmed whether the fifth member will return to the group or be replaced.

Each of the girls still lists themselves as “1/5 of V5”, so perhaps Natalie is just taking a break from the show for a week.

Many Instagram commenters wrote: “And the other girl? Whats happened?” and “What happened with the other girl?” when the group posted recent photos containing just four members.

WATCH THE X FACTOR: CELEBRITY FROM SATURDAY OCTOBER 12TH 2019 FROM 8:35 PM ON ITV.