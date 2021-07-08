Big Brother 23: Who is Xavier Prather? Basketball past, modelling career and Instagram explored!











Big Brother 23 is finally here! The CBS show aired its first episode on Wednesday, July 7th and introduced viewers to the 16 contestants taking part this season!

Xavier Prather was one of the season 23 contestants to take part in the Kickoff competition alongside his fellow housemates. He’s a basketball-loving 27-year-old who hails from Michigan, so let’s take a look at all there is to know about X!

Who is BB23 star Xavier?

Xavier Prather is one of the 16 contestants taking part in CBS’ Big Brother 23.

As per his CBS bio, Xavier works as an attorney. His hometown is Kalamazoo, Michigan, however, he now lives in Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old describes himself as: “Personable, confident, and fun-loving.”

Xavier Prather’s basketball days

Xavier says in his CBS bio that some of his favourite activities include “Playing basketball, spending time with family and friends, exercising, kayaking, hiking, and chillin’“.

He writes in his IG bio that he’s a “former college athlete” alongside a basketball emoji.

Six-foot-two Xavier used to play for the Spring Arbor University Cougars! A 2017 YouTube upload from Spring Arbor University Cougar Athletics sees Xavier in action.

Is Xavier on Instagram?

Yes, Big Brother 23 viewers can find houseguest Xavier on Instagram under the handle @xaviereprather with over 3,700 followers.

The 27-year-old is a model and writes in his IG bio: “I don’t wanna be cool, I just wanna be me.” He also adds that he’s signed to Option 1 Models, see his headshots here!

Xavier often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of himself and cute dogs, shirtless poolside photos and many pics of himself suited and booted for work, graduations and other events!

It looks as though Xavier is already a hit with BB23 viewers after just one episode has aired in 2021. Viewers Tweeted about the contestant: “Ok but Xavier and Kyland are so fine“.

Another said: “Also, I’m loving the way Xavier is playing . He’s smart enough to keep things under the radar and not draw attention to himself, while also being sure to distance himself from the bros to not paint a target on himself…while also socializing genuinely with everyone“.

