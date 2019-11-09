Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way is Essex sees its cast in and out of relationships like it’s nobody’s business.

And a TOWIE couple who finally threw in the towel on their relationship in 2019 was James ‘Lockie’ Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou.

Yaz is finally smiling again in November 2019 after a tumultuous time with ex-boyfriend James Lock.

Any fans of TOWIE will know the pair had a rocky road relationship-wise with 25-year-old Yaz shedding tears during series 25 over James.

Now, everything’s right with the world again as it looks like Yazmin Oukhellou’s bagged herself a new boyfriend!

Yazmin Oukhellou: New boyfriend

The news of Yaz seeing a new man was mentioned on TOWIE, however, the fella in question wasn’t named.

But now it looks like Yaz has found a connection with someone who’s a cast member of another ITV reality TV show.

The Sun reported on November 6th 2019 that Yaz had been seen leaving a restaurant in with Absolutely Ascot’s Alfie Best.

Who is Alfie Best?

Alfie Best Jr is the son of millionaire Alfie Best.

The 22-year-old has starred in Absolutely Ascot series 1 and 2. He also appeared on My Big Fat Gypsy Fortune and Rich Kids Go Shopping.

Alfie was born in Redbridge, London on 22nd May 1997. The businessman bought his own residential park at the age of 17 which made him the youngest park owner in the UK.

Alfie’s dad owns Wyldecrest Parks – the biggest mobile home park in Europe.

Are Alfie and Yaz official?

A report from The Sun confirms that Alfie and Yazmin are a couple.

Snaps were taken of their first public date out in London. Alfie and Yaz went to Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair.

The photos show the pair leaving the restaurant with Yaz clearly done up to the nines for her date night. The TOWIE star is all smiles in the pics while Alfie follows behind.

