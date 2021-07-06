Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Who is Kiyomi 'Yomi' Leslie? Age, net worth and Instagram explored!











Safaree Samuels, Yung Joc, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Yung Baby Tate, and co are just some of the cast members on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 10!

It’s time to gear up from July 5th, as viewers of the VH1 show can expect some serious drama in 2021. Here’s more on Kiyomi Leslie from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, her age, net worth, Instagram and relationships explored.

Meet Yomi from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta

Kiyomi “Yomi” Leslie is a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 10.

She’s 30 years old and was born on March 29th, 1991. Kiyomi comes from Raleigh, North Carolina, but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

As per TV Overmind, Kiyomi’s real name is Leslie Holden and she’s also an aspiring rapper.

Is Kiyomi on Instagram?

Yes! Kiyomi is on Instagram under the handle @kiyomileslie, she has almost 100k followers at the time of writing.

The VH1 star often takes to the ‘gram to share lingerie and bikini snaps as well as adorable photos of her son.

She was previously in a relationship with rapper Bow Wow. Kiyomi was also involved in relationship drama during Love and Hip Hop in 2020. She was in an open relationship with Shooter Gates, however, Cheyenne Robinson also said she was in a relationship with Shooter at the same time.

Now, Kiyomi has a son with NFL player Justin Hardy.

Kiyomi Leslie’s net worth explored

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta isn’t the first TV show Kiyomi has appeared on.

As per IMDB, she also starred in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta from 2018 – 2020.

She’s also an Instagram influencer and as per ModelFact has a net worth of $80,000.

Kiyomi spoke to DJ Smallz Eyes 2 in 2018 about how she used to make money from twerk videos and for featuring in rappers’ music videos.

She’s twerked to Q Money songs such as Work. But sometimes she dances to songs for free: “I usually only do that to mainstream songs such as Fabolous, Trey Songz or T.I… but as far as ‘no-name’ artists it’s more so like I’m gonna need you to pay me. Unless I really like the song, I just made a video and put it on my page dancing to Summer Walker.”

