Australian reality TV series Yummy Mummies has returned to Netflix for series 2.

Jane, Lorinska, Rachel and newbie Iva are back to out-do one other with their ridiculous pre-birth rituals although one cast member hasn’t turned up to the gig.

Yummy Mummies star Maria Di Geronimo is not on the series at all, causing confusion and uproar from hardcore fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maria’s disappearance including why she decided to leave the series and what she is up to now.

Who is Maria Di Geronimo?

Maria is a 33-year-old reality TV star from Adelaide.

She made a name for herself by appearing on Yummy Mummy series 1, which aired on Australia’s Seven Network before it was picked up by global streaming giants Netflix.

The TV star boasts a Bachelor’s Degrees in Psychology and Education and is a fully qualified personal trainer

She is married to Carlos Vannini, who they share a daughter with called Valentina. Carlos also has another daughter named Montana from a previous relationship.

Why isn’t Maria on Yummy Mummies?

According to reports, Maria rejected the opportunity to join the cast for Yummy Mummies season 2 in hope of exploring bigger and better TV avenues.

In April 2019, Adelaide Now reported that Maria’s new agent, Max Markson, wanted to explore other avenues with Maria thanks to her large social media following.

The agent, who boasts Aussie celebs such as Shane Warne on his listings, said:

“She (Maria) has incredible cut-through with her Instagram following… she gets a bigger response per capita than even Kim Kardashian and her sisters and family,” says Max of Maria’s 463,000 Instagram followers.

I’m looking forward to seeing Maria and her family doing more Australia wide and international TV shows … who knows, it could be Keeping Up With The Di Geronimos coming soon to a TV screen near you soon.”

Speaking of the show, Maria said that the Yummy Mummies wasn’t really “based on real life” and that the series never really suited her.

So where is Maria now?

No, Maria isn’t now as big as the Kardashians – believe it or not!

Maria is yet to propel her career forward following her snub of Yummy Mummies and it remains to be seen what her agent can conjure up.

The 33-year-old is still with baby daddy Carlos after they briefly broke up in 2018.

Speaking to News Corp in November, Maria said: “We are back together, happier and more in love than ever.

Being apart from each other for eight weeks made us realise how much we really do love each other as we recognised that without each other we both felt incomplete.”

How to watch Yummy Mummies season 2!

Both seasons of Yummy Mummies are available to watch on Netflix right now.

There are 10 episodes in season 2, each lasting approximately 30 minutes.

