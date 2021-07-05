Who is Yung Baby Tate from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta? Get to know the rapper and singer!











Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is back on VH1 on Monday, July 5th 2021. Sierra Gates, Rasheeda Frost and co are returning to the show while Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris are moving over from Love and Hip Hop: New York!

Following a long break from our screens, due to the pandemic, Love and Hip Hop fans will be pleased to get stuck into a new series in 2021. A whole lot of drama can be expected from season 10. Newbies to the show include Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci and Omeretta The Great!

Love and Hip Hop: Meet Yung Baby Tate

Yung Baby Tate was born Tate Sequoya Farris on May 13th, 1996.

She’s 25 years old and hails from Decatur, Georgia.

Yung Baby Tate is signed to Issa Rae’s music label – Raedio – and, as per The Source, has been making music since 2015.

She describes herself as a “singer, songwriter rapper, producer, entertainer, actress, bad b***h“.

Who is Yung Baby Tate’s mom?

Yung Baby Tate’s mother is singer, songwriter, producer and actress Dionne Farris.

Grammy award-winning singer songwriter Dionne was born in New Jersey in 1969 and is best known for songs such as I Know and Hopeless. She also collaborated with a group named Arrested Development on a song called Tennessee in 1992.

Yung Baby Tate described her mother as her “biggest inspiration“.

Get to know Yung Baby Tate on Instagram

Yung Baby Tate fans can find her on Instagram @yungbabytate with 163k followers. The musician often takes to the ‘gram to share her outfit of the day, repost her TikTok videos, share new music promo, post selfies as well as some jealousy-inducing holiday snaps!

She’s well known for her music including songs such as Eenie Meenie and Rainbow Cadillac.

Twenty-five-year-old Yung Baby Tate has over 336k followers on TikTok, her 2020 song I Am went viral on the video sharing app.

Regarding her love life, YBT said: “There’s some people in my DM’s, I won’t put them out on front street, but I don’t know where it’s going yet“.

Speaking to VH1, she added that she’s “deleted numbers” and is “exhausted” when it comes to her love life.

