“Yuuup”, Dave Hester is back on Storage Wars in 2022













When storage locker fees go unpaid for three months in California, they’re opened up to auctioneers to sell at cash-only auctions. Storage Wars is a reality series that follows the auctioneers at work and the people who bid on the locker contents. The people on Storage Wars are in it to make money and each episode seems some cast members make a killing while others take a loss.

A&E reality series Storage Wars has been airing since 2010. One of the most memorable cast members on the show was Dave Hester. In 2022, viewers are wondering if Dave Hester is still on Storage Wars. So, let’s find out more about where he is today…

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home | Official Trailer | Magnolia Network BridTV 8341 Fixer Upper: Welcome Home | Official Trailer | Magnolia Network 953680 953680 center 22403

Is Dave Hester still on Storage Wars?

Yes, Dave Hester is back on A&E’s Storage Wars in 2022 despite previously leaving the show in 2019.

Dave was renowned for his trademark “Yuuup” moments and for making some huge profits on the show, he’s certainly a memorable cast member and often had fans on the show divided on Twitter.

He was a cast member on the show from seasons 1-3 and then from 5-12 and now he’s back for season 14.

OMG: Brandi Passante’s loaded purse prove Storage Wars is worth every bid

Exploring why Dave left Storage Wars

Dave Hester was previously fired from Storage Wars and he later engaged in a lawsuit against A&E.

However, A&E and Dave came to an agreement and things were settled.

Over the years, Dave has had some breaks from Storage Wars, but now he’s back in season 14. Looper reports that Dave is back on the show but he isn’t “the same as before” because he’s suffered from ill health while away from the show, the 2021 report states that he “…suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to high blood pressure and sleep apnea.”

What does Dave Hester do nowadays?

As well as still being a cast member on Storage Wars, even if not as prominent in previous series’, Dave Hester is also still working as an auctioneer.

He has his own business and can be hired via his website. Dave writes on his website that he’s been in the auction industry for over 33 years.

Dave can also be found on Twitter with around 80K followers @davethemogul where he posts regular updates about his life.

NEW SHOW: Meet Storage Wars season 14 cast as new series kicks off

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK