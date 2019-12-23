Zara from Made in Chelsea has viewers confused at Sam Thompson relationship

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Made in Chelsea is back with a brand new spin-off series in December 2019.

Just when we thought MIC was over for the year, with season 18 wrapping up on Monday, November 11th, it turns out there was a jazzy new spin-off just around the corner.

Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires started on Channel 4 from Monday, December 9th 2019 and things hotted up – in more ways than one!

Liv Bentley’s been on the rebound since splitting with on-off boyfriend Digby Edgely and pretty much every couple on the show is going through a rough patch.

So, what’s going on with Zara from Made in Chelsea? What’s the latest with her and Sam?

Who is Zara from Made in Chelsea?

Zara McDermott was a new cast member to Made in Chelsea in 2019. She’s the girlfriend of MIC lad Sam Thompson.

Zara rose to fame on ITV show Love Island in 2018. She ended up in a relationship from the show with Adam Collard. However, the pair split in February 2019.

It looks to be Zara’s year in 2019 as she made her Made in Chelsea debut as well as appearing on ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity where she was one-quarter of band No Love Lost.

Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires: Zara and Sam

Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires episode 3 gave us shocker upon shocker. It was not only revealed that Harvey and Liv slept together, but ‘perfect-couple’ Zara and Sam were on the rocks!

Speaking to his buddies, Harry Baron, Miles Nazaire and Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Sam said: “I’m just tryna salvage some kind of relationship here.”

Later in the episode, Sam met with Zara. The pair had an awkward encounter where Zara revealed that she feels that she’s trying to be “the perfect girl” for Sam.

She said:

I’m not gonna lie, I loved how I looked, I loved how much makeup I wore, my hair. But then I started seeing you…

Zara continued: “You shouldn’t say things like ‘I don’t like what you’re wearing, don’t wear that makeup, I don’t like that hair’.

“I know its a two-way street but I’ve never done anything to make you feel insecure.”

Sam was given a wake-up call even further by his sister, Louise, who made an appearance in the episode.

Louise said: “I understand where she’s coming from. Obviously, like I’m not going to be told by anybody what to wear, who to be.”

What do viewers make of Zara and Sam?

After Sam and Zara’s tiff in episode 3, viewers of Made in Chelsea took to Twitter in force.

One Twitter user wrote: “Oh no what the hell is going on here! I thought Sam and Zara were good.”

Some viewers of MIC supported Sam: “Poor Sam, why does it always go wrong for him, he seems such a good person.”

Another said: “I actually feel so awful watching Zara telling Sam she’s trying to be the perfect girlfriend for him we’ve all been there girl.”

