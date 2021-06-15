Home » News, USA TV, What's On?
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Celebrity Dating Game: Zooey Deschanel plastic surgery rumours debunked!

June 15, 2021
Helen Williams

Zooey Deschanel is playing cupid in her latest TV role on The Celebrity Dating Game! Viewers of the show could assume that the actress has had plastic surgery in her time, but let’s take a look at the rumours and get them debunked!

Zooey Deschanel is a well-known actress who has appeared in films such as 500 Days of Summer and Yes Man as well as hit TV show New Girl. She’s currently in a relationship with the Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and now she’s helping celebrities get hooked up with regular folks on the ABC gameshow.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

What is The Dating Game with Zooey Deschanel?

The Dating Game is a rebooted gameshow which sees celebrities and regular folks matched together.

The show kicks off its first episode from June 14th on ABC at 10 pm ET.

Zooey hosts The Dating Game alongside Michael Bolton who sings clues to the contestants about their potential celebrity date!

Why are people saying that Zooey Deschanel has had plastic surgery?

Of course, in the realm of A-Listers, celebrities, actresses and models, plastic surgery is an every-day thing. We live in an age when getting some wrinkles removed is as simple as a quick trip to the dentist.

Many outlets have suggested that Zooey Deschanel is a celebrity who has opted for plastic surgery but the 41-year-old hasn’t spoken publicly about getting any work done.

Some people have also tweeted “before and after” photos of the actress, however, she could have simply been wearing different make up.

Zooey’s plastic surgery rumours debunked

While its entirely possible the Zooey has had some work done, she hasn’t spoken out about any plastic surgery procedures.

College Times wrote that Zooey could have had “rhinoplasty and possible lip injections“, however, she hasn’t confirmed this herself.

Many before and after comparisons of Zooey show her at different ages and events, therefore, we can’t assume that she’s had surgery.

The Dating Game host does look to have aged very well, however, this could be down to her lifestyle, diet and many more factors.

There are many other actresses, such as Alicia Silverstone, who have spoken publicly about never getting plastic surgery. So, it’s possible that Zooey is in the same boat as the Clueless star.

Helen Williams
